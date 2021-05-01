Texas House of Representatives Erin Zwiener, who represents Hays and Blanco counties, presented a student identification voting bill to the House Elections Committee on April 29.
If passed, the bill, known as House Bill 160, will change the state's current election code to include student identification cards as a valid form of identification when voting in Texas.
"Many forms of state-issued identification are already allowed for voting, and allowing student IDs from our colleges and universities would help break down the barriers that young people experience when voting and improve election participation," Rep. Zwiener says.
As of April 29, the bill has been left pending in committee. House Bill 160 is expected to go into effect on Sept. 1 if passed.
