According to complete Hays County election results, Mark Gleason and Jude Prather have been elected for San Marcos City Council positions.
Along with City Council positions, San Marcos voters approved a variety of city charter amendments. The county reported official results as of 5:44 p.m. on Nov. 8. Only 12.20% (18,937 of 155,158) of registered voters in Hays County cast ballots this election.
San Marcos City Council, Place 5
Gleason was reelected for City Council, Place 5 with 54.11% of total votes. Zach Sambrano received 45.89% of the votes. Gleason joined City Council last December and previously served on the city's planning and zoning commission.
San Marcos City Council, Place 6
In a close vote against Mark Rockeymoore, who earned 49.62% of votes, Prather won the race with 50.38%. Both candidates previously served on the council. Rockeymoore served in Place 4 from 2018 to 2020. He is a board member for the Calaboose African American Museum and KSZM Community Radio.
Prather served on the City Council between 2010 and 2016. He is currently an officer for the Hays County Veteran Services Office.
Proposition A: Approved by 76.81% of voters
Proposition A calls to replace the City Charter's Statement of Goals with a statement that is organized by people, place, environment, economy and public service.
Proposition B: Approved by 80.57% of voters
Proposition B seeks to establish term limits for council members and states any council member elected in November 2022 or any regular election after will be ineligible to run for any city council position, besides mayor, for two years after serving three consecutive terms.
Proposition C: Approved by 81.50% of voters
Proposition C will implement term limits for the mayor. Any mayor elected in November 2024 or any regular election after will be ineligible to run for two years after serving four consecutive terms as mayor.
Proposition D: Approved by 90.15% of voters
Proposition D seeks to require all regular city council meetings to include "citizen comment period" and "question and answer sessions with press and public" as agenda items.
Proposition E: Approved by 55.65% of voters
Proposition E will allow for the removal of the city manager by a vote of four city council members instead of five.
Proposition F: Approved by 50.08% of voters
Proposition F calls to remove the requirement for city council approval of the city's manager's appointment of assistant city managers.
Proposition G: Approved by 53.80% of voters
Proposition G will allow the city clerk to appoint assistant city clerks without city council approval.
Proposition H: Approved by 60.26% of voters
Proposition H seeks to allow the person appointed to the city clerk to reside in either city limits, within Hays County or within the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Proposition I: Approved by 51.20% of voters
Proposition I calls to remove the requirement of city council approval of the presiding judge's appointment of a municipal court clerk and assistant clerks.
Proposition J: Denied by 68.27%
Proposition J calls to remove the residency requirement for the appointment of the presiding judge.
Proposition K: Denied by 53.15%
Proposition K seeks to remove the requirement for city council approval of the city attorney's appointment of assistant city attorneys.
Proposition L: Approved by 79.82%
Proposition L will prevent the planning and zoning commission from authorizing action without five or more votes from commission members.
Proposition M: Approved by 91.11% of voters
Proposition M calls to require the charter review commission to create a final report of its recommendations and requires the chair or a designated member of the commission to present the report to the city council.
For more information on county-wide results for the 2021 General Election, visit the Hays County website.
