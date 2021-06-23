U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who represents Hays County areas, announced San Marcos Head Start programs will receive $637,735 in funding as part of the American Rescue Plan.
The Community Action Inc. of Central Texas, a head start program that works with over 500 children and their families across Hays and Caldwell counties will receive the funds directly. Funds will go toward early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income families. Additionally, funds will be used to hire additional educators and staff to the program.
“There is no stronger investment than an investment in our children’s future,” Doggett says in a press release. “This relief funding will equip an effective San Marcos program to expand their work in supporting children’s educational development, preparing them for success, and helping parents work without shouldering crushing childcare costs — costs which I know are prohibitive for so many families in our area right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.