As the holiday season comes to a close, the City of San Marcos is offering a Christmas tree disposal service where residents can have their trees turned into mulch.
Christmas tree drop-off is open to all San Marcos residents until Jan. 31. Trees may be dropped off at the City of San Marcos Parks and Recreation Department located at 401 E. Hopkins St. The drop off is open to the public 24 hours a day.
The city is only accepting natural trees smaller than four feet tall, all trees over four feet must be cut in half. All ornaments and decorations must be removed from the trees.
Curbside pickup will be available until Jan. 31 for residential garbage customers. Those utilizing the service are asked to place trees next to their green waste cart on their designated waste collection day.
After trees are turned into mulch, that mulch will be available for free to the public beginning Jan. 19. The mulch can be picked up at the same location as the Christmas tree drop off point. The city asks that residents bring their own tools and bags when they come to collect mulch.
