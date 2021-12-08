police lights

Trigger warning: This article includes discussion of gun violence. 

Update: Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2:55 p.m. 

San Marcos police have arrested Lukas Javier Perez of San Antonio and Michael Brandon Torres of Weslaco, Texas in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Lavonte Craig Benford, who was shot on Nov. 28 at The Cottages apartment complex. 

Perez was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Torres was charged murder. Both remain in jail on a $550,000 and $500,000 bond, respectively. 

Original Story

San Marcos police continue to investigate the death of 19-year-old Lavonte Craig Benford who, authorities say, was shot at approximately 2:22 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28 at The Cottages apartment complex. 

Benford's death marks the fourth homicide investigated by the San Marcos Police Department this year. 

Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado pronounced Benford dead at the scene.  Authorities say San Marcos police are investigating the incident and continue to speak with witnesses to identify a suspect. At this time, authorities say no arrests have been made. 

Benford was a recent high school graduate of Manor Senior High School in Manor, Texas. In a statement on Facebook, the school's principal Jon Bailey said Benford was a standout student.

“We shared several conversations and would always talk about how you excelled academically and in athletics (I miss these moments). Rest in Heaven young man and I am praying for your family,” Bailey said. 

Authorities say Benford was not a student at Texas State. 

The University Star will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. 

