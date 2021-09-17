Trigger warning: This article contains discussion of gun violence.
The San Marcos Police Department is investigating the death of a 20-year-old male who died on Sept. 16 as a result of a "negligently discharged" firearm at The Lyndon Apartments located on 200 Springtown Way.
According to police, a preliminary investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division determined the victim likely died from a gunshot wound in his sleep due to a firearm discharged from a neighboring apartment.
Police have identified the victim as Austin Salyer. According to Texas State's student directory, Salyer was a junior studying criminal justice.
SMPD said investigators have collected evidence from the scene and have seized the firearm involved. A suspect has been identified and interviewed by the District Attorney's Office, according to police. The suspect's identity remains withheld by police until further investigation.
The University Star will provide updates as more information becomes available.
