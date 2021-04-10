San Marcos police killed a man in the early morning hours of April 10 following an incident on IH-35.
Police say officers were alerted to a man walking in traffic on IH-35 shortly after midnight. Officers say they tried to detain the man upon arrival but were unsuccessful after multiple attempts.
Officers claim the man charged them while holding a "knife or similar object" and was subsequently shot. After multiple live saving efforts following the incident, Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno later pronounced the man dead.
Police say the man had no identification on person and, upon identification by the medical examiner, next of kin will be notified.
Two officers are currently on administrative leave as a result of the incident, per administrative policy. The Texas Rangers, San Marcos Criminal Investigation Division and SMPD are conducting investigations.
This is a developing story. The University Star will provide more information as it is becomes available.
