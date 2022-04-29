Vehicle Collision involving a University bus

A vehicle collision involving a Texas State bus, Friday April 29, 2022, at the intersection of Aquarena Springs and Charles Austin Drive. 

A collision involving a university bus and multiple vehicles occurred at the intersection of Aquarena Springs and Charles Austin drives this afternoon around 5 p.m.

Police say a vehicle rear-ended a university bus, causing a major collision. One female and one male were removed from their vehicles and transported to a nearby medical facility. 

According to witnesses, the collision caused a cloud of black smoke to envelope the intersection. While students initially remained on the bus, bystanders ran over to assist the people in vehicles until first responders arrived. No students on the bus were injured. 

First responders are still working to clear the scene. Until further notice, police ask that drivers avoid the area.

The University Star will provide updates as more information becomes available.

