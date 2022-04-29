A collision involving a university bus and multiple vehicles occurred at the intersection of Aquarena Springs and Charles Austin drives this afternoon around 5 p.m.
Police say a vehicle rear-ended a university bus, causing a major collision. One female and one male were removed from their vehicles and transported to a nearby medical facility.
According to witnesses, the collision caused a cloud of black smoke to envelope the intersection. While students initially remained on the bus, bystanders ran over to assist the people in vehicles until first responders arrived. No students on the bus were injured.
First responders are still working to clear the scene. Until further notice, police ask that drivers avoid the area.
The University Star will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.