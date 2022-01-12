police lights

The San Marcos Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying the driver of a hit and run car collision that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Iliana Velez on Jan. 3. 

Authorities say at approximately 2:15 a.m. an unidentified driver in a white box truck traveling northbound I-35 near Wonder World Drive collided with Velez’s vehicle, a silver Mazda. The truck did not stop after the crash.

Following the collision, the box truck exited the interstate. Surveillance footage later shows the truck returning to the interstate and traveling northbound. 

Surveillance photos taken from the intersection of S Guadalupe Street and Knox Street showcases the truck to have a white box with yellow on the bottom half of the doors and front fenders. The truck’s hood, roof, upper doors and box are white.

Surveillance photos from near the intersection of S Guadalupe Street and Knox Street show the suspected white box truck with yellow on the bottom half of the doors and front fenders. 

The truck’s cab has amber lights along the roofline, and authorities say there may be marker lights on the corners of the box. There also appears to be writing behind the door on the driver’s side along with writing or a shape below the door’s handle.

The truck has two axels, and the rear of the box is extremely overset of the rear tires. The rims on the tires appear to be white.

SMPD is investigating the crash as an accident involving death. Anyone with information about the truck or the driver's identity is asked to contact Sgt. Myers at smyers@sanmarcostx.gov

