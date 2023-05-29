Hays County is celebrating Memorial Day weekend this year with an annual ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 29 at the Hays County Veterans Memorial and Memorial Day MURPH at 9 a.m. and 5:40 p.m. on May 29 at Texas Health and Racquet Club.
Memorial Day is a time to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country. This Memorial Day, fitness enthusiasts and individuals seeking a physical challenge have the opportunity to pay tribute to Navy Lt. Michael Murphy by participating in the Memorial Day MURPH workout. Created in Murphy's memory, this intense workout will test participants' strength and endurance while raising funds for a noble cause.
The Memorial Day MURPH workout, named after Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, who lost his life in Afghanistan on June 28, 2005, has become a widely recognized and respected workout in the fitness community. Lt. Murphy's selfless actions and unwavering courage embody the spirit of Memorial Day, making this workout a meaningful way to honor his memory.
Participants can choose from two classes offered at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., allowing flexibility to fit the workout into their schedules. The workout itself is designed to challenge participants both physically and mentally, providing an opportunity to push their limits in remembrance of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
To join the community for the Memorial Day MURPH workout, a nominal entry fee of $5 will be collected. The proceeds from this event will go towards the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation, amplifying the impact of the workout beyond the physical realm.
On Monday, May 29, 2023, at 10 a.m., the annual Memorial Day Ceremony will commence at the Hays County Veterans Memorial. This gathering will bring together veterans, community members and various organizations to honor the memory of those who gave their lives in service since World War I.
A central part of the ceremony will be the recitation of the names of Hays County veterans who were Killed in Action. This act ensures that each individual's sacrifice is acknowledged and remembered. It serves as a poignant reminder of the courage and selflessness exhibited by these men and women.
To mark the 20th Anniversary of the Hays County Veterans Memorial, the event promises to be particularly special. Local veteran organizations, the San Marcos High School Air Force ROTC and the Aquarena Symphonic Band will actively participate, bringing an added sense of community and unity to the proceedings. Their involvement serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of the memorial and the shared commitment to honoring the fallen heroes.
For those attending the ceremony, limited parking will be available on Riverside Drive and Peace Avenue. Additional parking can be found at the San Marcos Activity Center, ensuring accessibility for all. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be relocated to the San Marcos Activity Center to ensure that the commemoration can proceed without interruption.
The Memorial Day Ceremony at the Hays County Veterans Memorial is an opportunity for the community to come together in solidarity and reverence. It allows people to reflect on the sacrifices made by the servicemen and servicewomen and to express the gratitude for their unwavering commitment to the nation's freedom for this Memorial Day and future ones.
For more information on Memorial Day events visit its website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.