Following the Edwards Aquifer Authority's implementation of Stage 2 drought restrictions on April 20, the City of San Marcos will also enter Stage 2 restrictions by noon on April 25. The city urges the community to conserve water resources.
According to the city, Stage 2 restrictions are enforced when the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index well drops below 650 feet above mean sea level. The 10-day average level reached 649.3 feet on April 21 and the daily reading was 647.8 feet.
In a city press release, Director of Public Services Tom Taggart says the aquifer levels continue to drop rapidly at a rate of about one half to one foot per day. He says the city entered Stage 1 restrictions three weeks ago and warns it may reach Stage 3 in a few weeks.
When entering Stage 2, citizens are asked to limit sprinkler use to one day per week based on the designated weekday determined by their address. Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers is allowed on the designated weekday determined by the address before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Automatic irrigation systems are allowed on the designed weekday determined by the address beginning at 8 p.m. to the following morning at 8 a.m.
Soaker hoses or drip irrigation is allowed any day before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
The city will prohibit the filling of new decorative water features including fountains.
At-home car washing, washing of impervious surfaces and foundation watering will be limited to one day per week. Hand watering is allowed any day and time.
The designated weekday for addresses ending with zero or one is Monday, addresses ending in two or three is Tuesday, addresses ending in four or five is Wednesday, addresses ending in six or seven is Thursday and addresses ending in eight or nine is Friday.
