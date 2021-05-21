The City of San Marcos will return to stage 1 water restrictions beginning May 23 at noon. After recent rainfall over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone, the 10-day average Edwards Aquifer index is expected to reach 666.0 feet.
The index exceeded the threshold required to terminate stage 2 restrictions on May 20 when it reached 666.2 feet.
Stage 1 drought restrictions allow the use of sprinklers only one day per week on a designated weekday determined by the house address. Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers can be done on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Irrigation with automatic systems can be done between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. of the following morning on the designated weekday.
The designated weekday for house addresses is as followed:
- Addresses ending in 0 or 1 is Monday
- Addresses ending in 2 or 3 is Tuesday
- Addresses ending in 4 or 5 is Wednesday
- Addresses ending in 6 or 7 is Thursday
- Addresses ending in 8 or 9 is Friday
While under stage 1 restrictions, at-home car washing, the washing of impervious surfaces and foundation watering is limited to one day per week.
Hand watering and the use of soaker hoses or drip irrigation can be done on any day and time. Wasting water is prohibited under stage 1 restrictions.
For more information on stage 1 restrictions, visit the City of San Marcos website or call 512-393-8310.
