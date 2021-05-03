The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District (SMCISD) Board of Trustees collectively agreed to approve non-instructional professional contract renewals and superintendent performance evaluation at its May 3 school board agenda prep meeting.
The majority of the meeting’s discussions were held in closed sessions before moving on to a budget workshop to estimate the next school year's spending. The budget workshop was cut into five segments: Insurance and business projections, compression, salary scenarios, dates for public hearings for tax rates and budgeting and a final discussion.
Regarding insurance and benefits, the district’s supplemental health care plans, such as vision and dental, will remain at the same rates. Stephanie Munoz, executive director of human resources, says gap insurance will be one of the few things to increase.
The discussion of compression included the increase in custodian, instructional aide, child nutrition specialist and new custodian staff wages for the 2020-2021 academic year. The pay increase for custodians will increase to $16.10, instructional aide will increase to $16.30, child nutrition specialist will rise to $16.20 and new custodians is set at $15.00.
Salary scenarios consisted of three possible compensation increases for teachers, other professionals like counselors and administrators and classified employees who work hourly. A $2 an hour general pay increase was approved for classified employees and a 3% increase was approved for other professionals and teachers.
Five of the board members voted for the compensation increase and two opposed due to wanting classified employees to be awarded a percentage increase rather than a dollar amount.
A public hearing is scheduled for the board’s next meeting on June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.