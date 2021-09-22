Texas State soccer (5-2-1 overall, 2-0 Sun Belt) defeated the Georgia State Panthers (6-3-1 overall, 1-1 Sun Belt) 1-0 at home on Sept. 19, marking the fourth win in a row for the Bobcats.
The first half was evenly matched throughout. The Panthers were aggressive to start, holding an early possession advantage and firing off three shots in the early going. Luckily for Texas State, sophomore goalkeeper Beth Agee was able to prevent a goal and the Bobcats settled into the game.
Both teams managed a few dangerous attacks on the opposing defense but to no avail as the opening half came to a close tied 0-0.
Both teams utilized several players in the attack with four players combining for five shots (two on goal) for Texas State and five players combining for six shots (two on goal) for the Panthers. Agee had two saves for the Bobcats Texas State and junior goalkeeper Maria Subies had two saves for Georgia State. Texas State held a 3-1 advantage in corners.
The Panthers once again came out aggressive to start the second half with three shots in the first 25 minutes. After failing to connect on two shots earlier in the period, Texas State’s sophomore midfielder Mya Ulloa found sophomore forward Olivia Wright who dribbled past the Georgia State defense before firing off a shot from just outside the box and found the bottom-left corner to put Texas State up 1-0 in the 73rd minute.
Following the goal, the Panthers opted to play high up the field to try and create scoring opportunities. The Bobcats were able to stifle the Georgia State attacks and get the ball behind the defending Panthers to create opportunities of their own.
In the remaining time, Texas State managed to get off four shots compared to Georgia State’s one but neither team found the net. The match came to a close with Texas State picking up the 1-0 win and its second win of conference play.
The Bobcats finished with 12 total shots, half of which were on target, while the Panthers had 10 shots with only four on target. Texas State also held a 5-2 advantage in corners but committed eight fouls to Georgia State’s six.
Wright’s game-winning goal was her second of the season and third of her career.
Next up the Bobcats will travel to Mobile, Alabama to take on the South Alabama University Jaguars (4-3 overall, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Sept. 24.
