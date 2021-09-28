Texas State Soccer (5-4-1 overall, 2-2 Sun Belt) lost its weekend doubleheader against the South Alabama Jaguars 3-0 on Sept. 24 and the Troy Trojans 1-0 on Sept. 26.
The Bobcats came into the first matchup with a four-game winning streak. The Jaguars (6-3-1 overall, 2-1-1 Sun Belt) came into the contest with one of the strongest offenses in the Sun Belt, having scored 37 goals in eight games.
The Bobcats tried to get ahead early as junior midfielder/forward Kiara Gonzales attempted a low-center shot in the second minute that, despite passing Jaguars’ freshman goalkeeper Jaidy Guiterrez Campos, was saved by a defender.
The Jaguars took the next three shots. Sophomore goalkeeper Beth Agee saved the first two early, yet with the third shot, junior midfielder Gracie Wilson scored a goal assisted by fifth-year defender Deanna Green in the 23rd minute.
Down 1-0, Texas State sophomore midfielder Mya Ulloa took two low shots but Guiterrez Campos saved both. The Jaguars took two shots toward the end of the first half but both were off target.
Out of halftime, the Jaguars fired immediately out of the gate. They took four shots in the first 15 minutes. Agee saved the first, the next two were off-target but senior midfielder Morgan Cross headed in a goal with the fourth via an assist by sophomore midfielder/forward Sydney Ham in the 60th minute, going up 2-0.
Ham and Cross connected for another goal going up 3-0 11 minutes later, with less than 20 minutes remaining in the contest.
With the game all but over, the Bobcats took four shots in the final nine minutes. Ulloa launched a pair of low shots but Guiterrez Campos saved both. Ulloa missed outright with the third shot and junior midfielder Bailey Peschel missed the Bobcats’ final attempt over the top.
The Bobcats took seven shots, five from Ulloa (four on goal). Agee finished with four saves.
Now with their win streak snapped, the Bobcats traveled to Troy, Alabama to play the Trojans (4-5-1 overall, 1-2 Sun Belt). Texas State hoped it could handle Troy’s struggling offense, scoring a mere 1.125 goals per game.
Texas State took an opportunity early as Peschel took a shot in the ninth minute, which was saved by Troy freshman goalkeeper Lindsey LaRoche.
The Trojans attacked back as freshman forward Ella Owen missed a shot out left. Three minutes later Owen scored a goal assisted by freshman midfielder Riley Rojahn in the 14th minute, giving Troy a 1-0 lead.
Ulloa and senior midfielder Hannah Solano each took a shot later in the half but LaRoche grabbed her second and third saves of the game. The Trojans looked to extend their lead with two shots at the end of the first period but both were off target. Texas State struggled with six offside calls in the first half.
Troy took the first three shots of the second period, two saved by freshman goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman and the other sailed out left.
Down one goal with 15 minutes remaining in regulation, the Bobcats took a series of shots in hopes of tying the match. Junior midfielder Karlee Torisk took the first shot and Solano followed up immediately with an attempt, but LaRoche saved both.
LaRoche grabbed her sixth save of the match as she stopped a shot from junior defender/forward Kamaria Williams in the 79th minute.
Ulloa took an angled shot in the 87th minute that passed LaRoche but it was kicked out by a Trojans’ defender. Sophomore midfielder Alana Clark took the final shot in the 88th minute but it went out top left.
Ulloa and Solano led the Bobcats with two shots apiece, all on goal. In total, Texas State took eight shots with seven on target. Chrisman had two saves in the contest.
The Bobcats will continue their conference schedule at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 and the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans on Oct. 3. Both games will be played at Bobcat Soccer Complex and will air on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.