Texas State Soccer faced the UT-San Antonio Roadrunners in an exhibition match on Aug. 12. Though this game does not count toward the standings of either team, the game was a 0-0 draw.
The match was originally scheduled for March 31 but was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Bobcats lead the Roadrunners 5-3-2 in the soccer rivalry.
Texas State was on the defensive end of the field for most of the first half with only one shot in the entire half. The team had five fouls and two corner kicks.
After ending her freshman season with an impressive 87 saves, sophomore goalkeeper Beth Agee had four saves before she was subbed out in the second half for freshman goalkeeper Katelyn Chrisman.
The second half was slightly more offensively promising for Texas State with four shots and two corner kicks. There were nine substitutions throughout the match. The Bobcats also had six fouls and three saves by Chrisman who made her career debut in the rivalry matchup.
The team's five scoring attempts were made by junior defender/forward Kamaria Williams, junior midfielder/forward Kiara Gonzales, sophomore forward Olivia Wright and junior defender Avery Thies. Of the five, only two of the attempts were on frame.
The Roadrunners had control of the ball for majority of the game. They had 16 shots, four corner kicks, eight fouls and zero substitutions. Junior goalkeeper Jil Schneider played the full 90 minutes yet had only two saves.
UTSA had shots attempted by senior midfielder/defender Kendall Kloza, junior midfielder Sarina Russ, senior forward Lexi Bolton, junior midfielder/defender Deja Sandoval, junior midfielder/defender Alissa Stewart, sophomore midfielder/defender Sabrina Hillyer and freshman midfielder/defender Helene Farris. Eight of the 16 shots attempted were on frame.
The Bobcats will face the Incarnate Word Cardinals in their next match at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium. The Cardinals are coming off of two back-to-back losses to UTSA and the University of Houston.
