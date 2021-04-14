After suffering its first series sweep of the season, Texas State softball (26-6 overall, 8-3 Sun Belt) defeated the Baylor University Bears (21-9 overall, 3-0 Big 12) 7-5 on April 14.
The Bobcats came into the contest after losing against the University of South Alabama in a three-game sweep ending their 18-game win streak.
The Bobcats were first to get on the scoreboard at the top of the second off an RBI single from freshman outfielder Piper Randolph. Later in the inning, senior outfielder Kylie George hit a two-RBI single out to shortstop to go up 3-0.
At the top of the third, senior infielder Haley MacKay hit a solo home run out to left-center field to go up 4-0.
The Bears finally responded later in the inning off an RBI single out to left field from junior outfielder/infielder Maddison Kettler. Freshman utility Emily Hott added another RBI single to the Bears’ score to cut the deficit down to 4-2.
Texas State subbed out freshman pitcher Jessica Mullins for senior Meagan King yet Baylor cut the lead down to one on a run from senior utility Goose McGlaun. Freshman catcher Zadie LaValley tied the game 4-4 off an RBI single.
Texas State sophomore infielder Sara Vanderford hit a solo-home out to left field to take the lead at the top of the fourth inning. The Bobcats grabbed another run off a wild pitch to go up 6-4.
At the bottom of the fifth, LaValley hit a sacrifice fly out to center field to bring in Hott for the score of 6-5.
Senior infielder Tara Oltmann launched a two-run shot out to right field at the top of the sixth to clinch the game 7-5.
Texas State will go on to face No. 14 the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in a three-game series from April 16-18 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park in Lafayette, Louisiana.
