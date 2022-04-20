Texas State softball (25-17 overall, 10-8 Sun Belt) defeated the UTSA Roadrunners (14-24 overall, 7-8 Sun Belt) 8-0 to complete the season sweep Tuesday evening.
It only took Texas State five innings to close the game out. Seven different Bobcats scored including sophomore outfielder Piper Randolph who got home twice.
Senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers finished with three RBIs, her highest RBI total in a game this season, and sophomore pither Karsen Pierce only allowed three baserunners with only two advancing farther second base.
The Bobcats pounced on the scoreboard quickly, scoring the first run of the night during the bottom of the second when junior infielder Sara Vanderford hit a homer to the right center field. Shortly after, with the bases were loaded, Randolph and junior utility Tori McCann got home on back-to-back plays to stretch the lead to 3-0. Freshman outfielder Ciara Trahan and sophomore utility Hannah Earls both earned an RBI from those plays.
The next score was during the bottom of the fourth when Randolph got home after a wild pitch. Earls also advanced to second base while senior outfielder Kylie George advanced to third base. On the following play, Trahan hit an RBI to the left field and George capitalized off it by scoring, pushing the Bobcats’ lead to 5-0.
Next, Rogers hit a homer to left field which allowed Trahan, Earls and herself to get home to close the Roadrunners out 8-0.
“For Karsen to be able to come out and do what she did tonight and to be able to get the big three-run home run, that was great,” Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “Everything was just clicking on all cylinders tonight.”
Next up, the Bobcats will take on UIW on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Bobcat Softball Complex.
