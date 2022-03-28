annajones.ore

Texas State sophomore utility Anna Jones (14) slides into home base before the Duck catcher can tag her out during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.

Texas State softball (17-13 overall, 5-4 Sun Belt) fell to the University of Texas at Austin (26-9-1 overall, 3-0 Big 12) 4-2 Wednesday evening after two late scores.

Junior infielder Mckenzie Parker hit a two-run homer during the top of the seventh inning which gave the Longhorns a two-point lead that the Bobcats were unable to recover from. 

The first two scores of the game came during the bottom of the first inning when junior infielder Sara Vanderford hit a homer to the left-field, giving sophomore utility Hannah Earls the opportunity to score and set the 'Cats up 2-0. 

The next score came in the top of the third inning after freshman infielder Mia Scott doubled to the center field, resulting in a score from senior infielder Janae Jefferson. Scott followed up with another score to tie the game 2-2.

Both teams remained scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when Parker put the game away with a homer.

Next up, Texas State is set to visit UTSA at 6 p.m. on March 30 at Roadrunner Field. 

Support Student Media

Journalism is an act of civic responsibility. We see our work as a public service that is necessary for a community to thrive because knowledge is empowering. If you enjoyed this story, please consider helping us "Defend the First Amendment" by donating today!

Load comments