Texas State softball (17-13 overall, 5-4 Sun Belt) fell to the University of Texas at Austin (26-9-1 overall, 3-0 Big 12) 4-2 Wednesday evening after two late scores.
Junior infielder Mckenzie Parker hit a two-run homer during the top of the seventh inning which gave the Longhorns a two-point lead that the Bobcats were unable to recover from.
The first two scores of the game came during the bottom of the first inning when junior infielder Sara Vanderford hit a homer to the left-field, giving sophomore utility Hannah Earls the opportunity to score and set the 'Cats up 2-0.
The next score came in the top of the third inning after freshman infielder Mia Scott doubled to the center field, resulting in a score from senior infielder Janae Jefferson. Scott followed up with another score to tie the game 2-2.
Both teams remained scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when Parker put the game away with a homer.
Next up, Texas State is set to visit UTSA at 6 p.m. on March 30 at Roadrunner Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.