Texas State softball (24-17 overall, 10-8 Sun Belt) will host the UTSA Roadrunners (14-23 overall, 7-7 Sun Belt) Tuesday evening.
The Bobcats won the last two matchups dating back to March 15 where they won 4-0 and March 30 where they won 5-3.
Texas State softball is winning the all-time series against UTSA 25-14. The Bobcats also hold a 14-9 home record when hosting the Roadrunners and are 7-7 at home this season.
Both teams are coming off series wins. Texas State took down Georgia State 3-0 in the series while UTSA edged UAB 2-0 in the series with their last game being canceled.
Texas State junior infielder Sara Vanderford leads the team with six homers and 29 RBIs. She is also second on the team with 33 hits.
UTSA senior infielder Riley Grunberg leads in Roadrunners with 38 hits and 26 RBIs. Grunberg is also second with 28 runs.
The matchup is set to start at 6 p.m. on April 19 at the Bobcat Softball Complex.
