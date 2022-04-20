catcrenek.ore

Texas State senior catcher Cat Crenek (00) eyes the base before advancing to third during the home opener against the University of Oregon, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. The Bobcats lost 3-7.

Texas State softball (25-17 overall, 10-8 Sun Belt) is set to host the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-26 overall, 3-6 Southland) Wednesday evening.

Texas State hasn’t lost to the Cardinals since March 23, 2016. The Bobcats are winning the all-time series 6-1 against UIW and hold a 4-1 home record against the Cardinals. This will be the final nonconference game of the season for both teams before closing out conference play.

Texas State is fresh off a five-game winning streak and both teams are coming off a win over UTSA. UIW edged the Roadrunners 5-2 last Wednesday while the Bobcats won 8-0 in just five innings during Tuesday evening’s matchup.

The Bobcats are third in the Sun Belt in ERA with 2.78 as a team. Senior catcher Cat Crenek also has a .385 batting average, the highest on the team, while senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers leads the team with a .505 slugging percentage.

Sophomore outfielder Maddie Boldt leads the Cardinals in homers with nine and in slugging percentage with .610. 

The matchup will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bobcat Softball Complex. 

