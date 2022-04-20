Texas State softball (25-17 overall, 10-8 Sun Belt) is set to host the University of the Incarnate Word Cardinals (13-26 overall, 3-6 Southland) Wednesday evening.
Texas State hasn’t lost to the Cardinals since March 23, 2016. The Bobcats are winning the all-time series 6-1 against UIW and hold a 4-1 home record against the Cardinals. This will be the final nonconference game of the season for both teams before closing out conference play.
Texas State is fresh off a five-game winning streak and both teams are coming off a win over UTSA. UIW edged the Roadrunners 5-2 last Wednesday while the Bobcats won 8-0 in just five innings during Tuesday evening’s matchup.
The Bobcats are third in the Sun Belt in ERA with 2.78 as a team. Senior catcher Cat Crenek also has a .385 batting average, the highest on the team, while senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers leads the team with a .505 slugging percentage.
Sophomore outfielder Maddie Boldt leads the Cardinals in homers with nine and in slugging percentage with .610.
The matchup will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bobcat Softball Complex.
