Texas State softball (24-17, 10-8 Sun Belt) swept and held Georgia State (16-23, 6-9 Sun Belt) to zero runs in the 3-0 series finale win.
Getting the loss for Georgia State was freshman pitcher Hallie Adams (4-9), throwing six innings while allowing three runs on four hits, three walks and five strikeouts.
Backed by a complete game shutout by sophomore pitcher Jessica Mullins (16-11), Bobcat softball increased their win streak to four games. Mullins threw seven innings while allowing only two hits and two walks while striking out three. She leads the Sun Belt Conference in innings pitched with 161.
Texas State’s offense gave Mullins a lead to work with in the bottom of the first with an RBI double by sophomore utility Anna Jones that scored sophomore utility Hannah Earls and freshman outfielder Ciara Trahan who both reached on consecutive singles to start the inning.
Junior infielder Sara Vanderford tacked on one more to the lead in the bottom of the sixth with her 21st career home run, making the score 3-0.
“We just haven't been getting those hard key hits in games,” head coach Ricci Woodard said in a postgame interview. “So to be able to finally hit a ball to the wall and a ball out of the yard, it's what we need to do.”
Mullins is ninth in Texas State program history with 36 career wins as a sophomore, with two of her wins coming in the series against Georgia State.
The Bobcats will look to improve their win streak to season-high five games when they host UTSA on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Bobcat Softball Complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.