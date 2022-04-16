caitlynrogers.ore

Texas State softball (23-17 overall, 9-8 Sun Belt) defeated the Georgia State Panthers (16-22 overall, 6-8 Sun Belt) 8-0 Friday afternoon to win the series.

Texas State, now up 2-0 on the series, won in on a run-rule five innings, holding the Panthers to only four hits and no runs.

“I thought we did a great job of just sticking to our game plan today,” Head Coach Ricci Woodard said. “Offensively, I thought we did a good job of attacking the right pitches today.”

Seven different Bobcats scored and the Bobcats had 13 hits compared to Georgia State’s four.

The first score of the game didn’t come until the bottom of the fourth inning when sophomore infielder Claire Ginder hit an RBI resulting in a score by sophomore utility Anna Jones. Junior infielder Sara Vanderford moved to third base after that score and was able to get home when junior pitcher Tori McCann took bat.

The Bobcats continued their onslaught during the bottom of the fifth. Senior catcher Cat Crenek scored off an RBI by Vanderford and senior outfielder Kylie George followed after an RBI by sophomore outfielder Piper Randolph to take a 4-0 lead.

The bases remained loaded as the Bobcats continued to score. Sophomore utility Hannah Earls hit a single to left field which resulted in another score from Vanderford. Freshman outfielder Ciara Trahan followed with another single to left field and this time, McCann was able to get home to stretch the lead to six.

The final two scores came from Randolph and Earls after back-to-back singles from Crenek and Jones. 

The Bobcats will face Georgia State in the series finale on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Bobcat Softball complex. 

