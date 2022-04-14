Texas State softball (22-17 overall, 8-8 Sun Belt) is set to play Georgia State (16-21 overall, 6-7 Sun Belt) in the second game of the series Friday afternoon in the Bobcat Softball Complex.
Texas State defeated Georgia State 3-2 Thursday evening to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Senior catcher Caitlyn Rogers hit a homer and two RBIs in the bottom of the third to help lift the Bobcats over the Panthers.
The Bobcats lead the all-time series against Georgia State 17-10. The ‘Cats also hold a 6-4 home record against the Panthers.
Texas State senior catcher Cat Crenek leads the team with a .397 batting average, is second on the team in hits with 29 and third in slugging percentage with .452. Rogers has the second-highest batting average on the team with a .315 clip, and is tied for second on the team with four home runs and 17 RBIs.
As for Georgia State, junior pitcher and utility Sophie Mooney leads the team with a .337 batting average. She is also second on the team in hits with 31 and RBIs with 27. Junior infielder Bailee Richardson leads the team in slugging percentage with .624, home runs with nine, RBIs with 31 and hits with 35.
Friday’s matchup kicks off at 2 p.m. and the final game will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Both games take place in the Bobcat Softball Complex and will stream on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.