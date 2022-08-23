springtown

A San Marcos Fire Department truck parked in front of Springtown Center, Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in San Marcos, Texas. Residents and employees inside the building were evacuated because of a gas leak Tuesday morning. 

Employees of Springtown Center and residents of The Lyndon apartment complex were evacuated from the building because of a gas leak Tuesday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Jeff Clark, gas levels were high which caused the alarms to go off at The Lyndon and a building-wide evacuation.

The San Marcos Fire Department and emergency medical services arrived at the scene to check the gas level inside the building.

“Right now we’re just trying to bring the level of gas down, the gas is shut off, once it is at an acceptable level, we’re going to try to figure out what the source is,” Clark said.

Hailey Hernandez, an employee at Shaggy Dog Market, began opening the store for normal business hours when she smelled an alarming odor.

“As soon as I opened the door, I just got a big whiff of [gas]. I went in, did some opening stuff and was like, ‘this is too much. I'm getting a headache. This is not right.’ I called my boss. He said to call 911,” Hernandez said.

While most residents did not fully evacuate, Jazmine Carter, a nursing sophomore, along with her roommate jumped out of bed.

“It really woke me up out of my sleep. We went outside and a fireman came up to us and said to backup just in case anything happens to the building,” Carter said.

The University Star will provide updates on this story as they become available.

