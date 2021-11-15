Texas State's Staff Council chair Brandi Martinez announced she would be stepping down from her position at the council's monthly meeting on Nov. 9.
Martinez said the decision comes after accepting a more time-consuming position on campus.
"I do want to let you all know that I've accepted a new position on campus and I feel that with the time that I will need to settle into my new position learning my new responsibilities," Martinez said. "I'm not going to be able to dedicate the time to chair staff council that I think that this position deserves. It's an important position, and I want to make sure that it's given all the time and attention that it needs and I don't feel like I will be able to do that. So I will be stepping down from that."
Martinez opened the floor to nominations for the position. After no response, Martinez asked the council to consider nominees for the position before its December meeting.
Council members also expressed concerns about residents at the Aspire apartments near campus allowing their pets to use the restroom on campus green areas without cleaning up afterward. Staff Council Parliamentarian said the council reached out to the apartment complex regarding the concern but has yet to receive a response.
Staff Council announced plans to volunteer at Sights and Sounds, San Marcos' annual holiday festival.
For more information on Texas State's Staff Council, visit its website.
