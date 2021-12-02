With Student Government presidential elections approaching in February, Texas State's Student Government Election Board is actively seeking four new members.
Serving on the election board is a paid position that deals with election interference and regulates the Student Government presidential elections. Joining the board is an opportunity to get involved in campus life and gain knowledge of Student Government procedures. Board positions are available to students of all majors and classifications levels.
Election board positions are only in session during the election and exploratory periods which are usually between Nov. 1 thru Feb. 24. Meetings are to be determined based on how many complaints are put in during the election. Complaints can be submitted by students and faculty if there is speculation of election fraud or violation of election rules. Those hired for the role will receive a $100 stipend.
Election Board Chair Maddox Evans said the benefits of joining the election board are being able to make connections with students and faculty, having a wide range of jurisdiction and gaining judiciary experience.
“I’m not pre-law, I’m a psychology major, but in the election board you can get a better understanding of judiciary practice and I think it is something really cool to be a part of," Evans said.
Evans said the election board responsibilities include conducting social media searches of candidates, managing election complaints and examining election issues if they arise.
“What inspired me to join the election board was the fact that we have such a wide range of topics we cover so when we are in session the work tends to be tedious,” Evans said.
Students involved in the election board cannot hold a position in Student Government, run for a position or be engaged in any campaign activity for an election position.
Assistant Dean of Students Kathy Weiser said some of the advantages of joining the election board include being able to sharpen skills such as communication and decision making.
"[It] is a priceless experience that is truly valuable to add on resumes for graduate or law schools and during job interviews," Weiser said. "In addition to the valuable experience, it is a paid position.”
Since only Texas State students vote in the Student Government election, Student Body President Andrew Gryce added it's important for students to be involved in the election process.
“It is important to let your voice be heard now more than ever as our students truly can create the culture of the school that they’d like to see as we return to normalcy,” Gryce said. “I am looking forward to the upcoming election cycle. I hope we get strong engagement and see a good student body turnout.”
Applications for Texas State's Student Government Election Board are available online.
