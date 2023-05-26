On May 26, the Division of Student Success announced via email that the Student Health Center Pharmacy is permanently closing.
For the past 45 years, the pharmacy has provided services for students, but due to the increase of pharmacy services in San Marcos and other areas along with low prescription volume have made it no longer financially structured to support the service.
All prescription records and infilled prescriptions have been sent to local Walgreens locations. Customers can access their prescriptions at any location. There are also several pharmacies in the San Marcos area that students can use for filling the prescriptions.
To find the nearest Walgreens location, visit Walgreens.com/Findastore.
For more information on the closure, visit the SHC Pharmacy website.
