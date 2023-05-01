The University Police Department (UPD) has partnered with Student Government to launch a new Student Safety Escort (SSE) Program. Student workers provide other students with free and safe rides around campus and to other designated areas in San Marcos within a 15-mile radius.
UPD Community Outreach and Engagement Specialist Catharina Hoyt said the increase in calls UPD gets on the weekends pushed them to launch the new program to meet their goal of ensuring student safety on and off campus.
“The biggest goal is just to get as many calls as we can to help decrease the amount of issues that we have on-campus or off-campus,” Hoyt said. “Also, just to make sure our students know that if they don’t feel safe or don’t have a way home, they can call us.”
The program’s hours of operation are 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Students must present their Texas State ID to ride. The SSE vehicles are white and have emblems on the side showing that they are UPD vehicles, while the other side is marked with 'public safety.' The car also has an orange bar light on its top signifying that the service is running. A maximum of two students can ride in one vehicle, and they will be accompanied by two escorts.
Hoyt said having students lead the escorts gives students a sense of familiarity.
“My biggest talking point about this program is very much students protecting students,” Hoyt said. “While it’s a UPD program, we have partnered with our wonderful Texas State students who help protect their fellow students.”
Student workers applied for the safety program through Handshake, an online job application site. They had an interview with Hoyt and Student Body President Kiersten Florence and then underwent training in self-defense, CPR and answering calls.
Anya Lopez, a student safety escort lead, said she decided to join the program because she can also look out for other students and keep them safe.
“It’s nothing to be intimidated by... All we care about is our peers’ safety,” Lopez said. “We want people to feel comfortable and like they can come to us.”
Florence said Student Government’s desire to create a positive and safe environment for students, along with UPD’s community policing approach made for a partnership that helped enhance student safety on campus while also creating 12 new student jobs.
“I believe that this program will help alleviate stress and worry for students when walking or trying to get home at night,” Florence told The Star in a written interview.
Nite Cats, another alternative on-campus transportation service, differs from Student Safety Escort Program in that the new service runs on the weekend, while Nite Cats does not. Also, unlike Nite Cats, the vehicles of the safety program are equipped with radios through which the escorts can get in touch with UPD in case of emergencies.
Dayci Barrios, a human development and family science sophomore, said she does not have a car or license which already brings up complications when dealing with transportation.
“I feel [the Bobcat Shuttle] running on the weekends would be nice,” Barrios said. “Also, the school shuttles only take you to campus. Maybe stopping at H-E-B and other places you need to go would be very helpful.”
Florence said a big goal for Student Government this year was to improve safety on campus for students, especially those who face challenges when it comes to transportation.
“We are very happy to have been able to work with our caring and collaborative University Police Department on multiple different initiatives this year to help enhance safety on campus,” Florence wrote. “Together we are happy to be able to provide this program to our beautiful campus for the benefit of Texas State students.”
Hoyt said that as students learn more about Student Safety Escort Program, the more it will be used which would increase the program’s effectiveness in reaching its safety goals.
“Students do not have to walk home in the dark if they don’t feel comfortable or even if they do feel comfortable, they know they don’t have to be alone out at certain hours,” Hoyt said.
To request a ride from SSE, students can call 512-245-1689.
