Texas State men's basketball Head Coach Terrence Johnson was named Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year, becoming the first head coach in Texas State basketball history to earn the title back-to-back.
Senior guards Caleb Asberry and Mason Harrell were also named to All-Sun Belt teams for the second time in their careers. Texas State has not had multiple players on all-conference first and second teams since 1999.
The recognition comes after Johnson led the Bobcats to their second Sun Belt Conference regular-season title. Texas State capped off its regular season last week after earning 21 wins.
Johnson is the first head coach since Kermit Davis, Jr. from Middle Tennessee to be recognized as coach of the year in consecutive years and the fifth coach to ever do it.
While Johnson has been with the basketball program for seven seasons, he served as the Bobcats' interim head coach following the resignation of Danny Kaspar in the summer of 2020. He officially became head coach of the program in March 2021 after leading the Bobcats to their first Sun Belt Conference regular-season title.
Asberry, who leads Texas State in scoring, was named All-Sun Belt First Team after starting every game this season and finishing top-10 in the conference in scoring, free throw percentage and three-pointers made.
Harrell earned his second all-conference honors this season and is the first player in program history to have 1,000 career points and 300 career assists.
After finishing as the top team in the conference, Texas State men's basketball now looks to compete in the 2022 Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Championship in Pensacola, Florida.
The Bobcats' first match is set for 11:30 a.m. on March 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.