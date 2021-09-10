The Quad area sits empty, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Texas State. On March 19, Texas State, following many other universities across the U.S., made a decision to move courses online for the remainder of its spring semester. During a normal week at Texas State, students flood through the Quad on the way to and from their classes. Often times, students walk through the area conversing or listening to something in their earphones. Student-led organizations also occupy the area handing out flyers and pamphlets for events and organization information, giving out food and more.