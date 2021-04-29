Texas State Director of Athletics Larry Teis will step down from his post on Aug. 31, according to an April 29 statement from the university.
Don Coryell, executive senior associate athletics director for External Operations, will take over as interim director of Athletics on Sept. 1. Teis will assume the role of Special Assistant to the President for Athletics for one year. Teis says the position change is due to his declining health.
“I have been dealing with a worsening back problem, and it will be difficult for me to travel to conferences and NCAA meetings, attend athletics contests on the road, and to be present at all university and athletic functions,” Teis says in the statement. “Because I love this university and the Department of Athletics, I want what is best for the program, and it is time to make a leadership change.”
Teis joined the Athletic Department in 1999 and was promoted to Director of Athletics in 2004. President Denise Trauth praises Teis for the progress of the athletics programs.
Under his leadership, the Department of Athletics has made significant progress,” Trauth says. “We transitioned from FCS in the Southland Conference to FBS in the Western Athletic Conference and then to the Sun Belt Conference. I appreciate Larry for his leadership and loyalty to Texas State, and I appreciate his willingness to play a significant role in the department during this time of transition.”
Under Teis, the football team has had six consecutive losing seasons. Frustrations have grown in recent years, and fans have called for the firing of Teis. A crowd-sourced FIRETEIS.com banner was flown over Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 27, 2018, during a game against New Mexico State University.
This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they are made available.
