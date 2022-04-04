oldmain-txst

Mary Jane (Gigi) S. Secuban has been appointed at Texas State's inaugural vice president for institutional inclusive excellence (IIE) and will begin her role in mid-June. 

Through her role, Secuban will work to lead the university's diversity, equity, inclusion and access efforts. Secuban will report to the university president and serve as a member of the president's cabinet. 

She brings more than 20 years of experience in high education with former roles at Ohio University and the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign where she led diversity, equity, inclusion and access efforts. In her former roles, Secuban oversaw cultural and resource centers, created an inclusive excellence strategic plan and raised funds to support diversity efforts.

Secuban graduated from University of Arkansas where she earned a bachelor of arts in psychology, masters of science in health science/community health and a doctorate in high education administration. She is also a 28-year member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.  

