After a five-game away swing, the Bobcat baseball team returns home for the first time in nearly two weeks after dropping a Tuesday night contest to the Texas A&M Aggies (18-11, 5-5 Southeastern Conference), 8-4, earlier this week.
Texas State (23-7, 8-1 Sun Belt) has yet to lose a weekend series all year, including four series sweeps and an 8-1 record in Sun Belt Conference play. The Bobcats will look to continue their series success this weekend when Georgia Southern comes to San Marcos to take on the maroon and gold.
The Eagles and the Bobcats have faced one another a mere 13 times with the Bobcats leading the all-time series 8-5. The two teams have not faced one another since 2019 when the Bobcats took two-of-three games from Georgia Southern. It’s been since 2018 since the Eagles made the trip to San Marcos.
The Bobcats sit atop the Sun Belt Conference standings and two spots down the list are the Eagles with a conference record of 6-3 and one series loss in conference play, to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, last weekend.
The probable starting pitchers for the weekend are Zeke Wood (2-1, 3.11 ERA) facing off against Jaylen Paden (3-0, 4.32 ERA) on Friday; Levi Wells (4-1, 1.56 ERA) against Ty Fisher (2-1, 1.57 ERA) on Saturday and wrapping up the weekend on Sunday, Cameron Bush (1-1, 4.50) is slated to face off against Danny Madden (0-1, 4.71 ERA).
From the plate, the Bobcats have three daily starters in Dalton Shuffield (.361), Justin Thompson (.336) and Daylan Pena (.303) all batting over .300 on the season. As a team, the Bobcats are batting at an average of .283. As for the Eagles, they have four batters hitting over .300. Jarrett Brown (.333), Noah Searcy (.323), Jason Swan (.314) and Jesse Sherrill (.314) are all above the mark. As a team, the Eagles are batting 24 points under the Bobcats with an average of .259.
The Bobcats and Eagles are slated to face off three times this weekend with game one beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday at Bobcat Ball Park. The series finale is slated for noon on Sunday.
