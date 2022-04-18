The #9 Texas State baseball team (28-9, 12-3 Sun Belt) will take on the UTSA Roadrunners (24-12, 9-6 Western Athletic Conference) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Bobcat Baseball Complex.
The Bobcats are coming off of a series sweep against UTA and a five-game win streak overall. The baseball team scored 17 runs in a run-rule of UTA last Saturday and scored 28 runs in the three-game series total.
Leading the Bobcats offensively is senior shortstop Dalton Shuffield, who has managed to keep pace with his hot start by batting .386 with a 1.090 OPS, 29 RBIs and seven home runs. Shuffield is coming off two two-hit games against UTA where he scored four runs along with a double and one RBI.
Senior outfielder John Wuthrich leads the team in home runs with nine. Wuthrich is batting .280 with a .858 OPS with 30 RBIs. Along with Shuffield, he is coming off of two two-hit performances in the series against UTA.
Senior pitcher Triston Stivors continues to hold down the back end of games as he leads the team with seven saves. Stivors has appeared in 17 games and thrown 31.2 innings and struck out 42. He has allowed only six runs to score all season, making for a 1.71 ERA.
The Roadrunners are coming off an offensive explosion in their past series as well, winning two out of three against Rice while scoring 31 runs total.
For the Roadrunners, graduate student outfielder Ian Bailey leads the team in home runs with nine and OPS with a .963 clip.
Redshirt junior pitcher Luke Malone leads UTSA in innings pitched with 50.1 and ERA with 1.97. Malone has appeared in ten games this season; two out of the bullpen where he accumulated a save and eight as a starter.
The Bobcats and the Roadrunners are set to face each other once this week with first pitch slated for 6 p.m. at the Bobcat Baseball Complex.
