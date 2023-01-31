On the morning of Jan. 31, Texas State announced that both the San Marcos and Round Rock Campuses will close on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 due to freezing temperatures across the area.
For students, classes are completely canceled. Professors are not allowed to change their classes to online during the next two days.
Harris Dining Hall and Commons Dining Hall will be open both days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. These are the only dining locations open on-campus. Students who are on-campus are recommended to get an extra to-go meal in case they are not able to leave their housing the next day.
The weather is expected to worsen on Feb. 1 so there are safety measures that the university recommends. Avoid walking on untreated areas of campus if ice develops to minimize your chances of slipping and injury. Stay indoors as much as possible and take extra time travelling if necessary. Have extra food and water available in case the weather gets worse.
For Texas State employees, they may work from home with the permission of their supervisor. However, remote work will not be required and supervisors are asked to be flexible with the employees.
Texas State will continue to update through email and the Safety & Emergency page. The university will also send out a text message on the Rave alert system if the schedule changes.
