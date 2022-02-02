In a statement released to students and faculty at Texas State, all in-person and online classes scheduled for Feb. 3-4 have been cancelled due to anticipated icy conditions for both San Marcos and Round Rock campuses.
The university anticipates the incoming weather will disrupt the shuttle system and make students unable to get to and from campus.
Dining halls are scheduled to remain open for the duration of the freeze, and critical staff are to be provided overnight lodging on campus. The university also plans to apply sand to roads that are liable to freeze.
Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, Feb. 7.
