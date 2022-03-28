The #9 Texas State Bobcats (20-5 overall, 5-1 Sun Belt) defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-9-1 overall, 2-3-1 Sun Belt) in a three-game home series March 25-27 at Bobcat Ballpark.
The Bobcats began the weekend with a strong first game and beat the Chanticleers 7-4. In that game, junior outfielder Ben McClain was a force at plate. In three at-bats McClain hit 1.000% with a double and a home run that earned him three RBIs. On the mound, junior right-handed pitcher Triston Dixon remained undefeated with his third win of the season while senior right-handed pitcher Tristan Stivors earned his sixth save of the season.
"Really proud of the pitching side and the defensive side, and then did some really timely hitting," said Head Coach Steven Trout. "That's one thing I like about our offense, we never settle."
Coastal Carolina bounced in the second game of the series with a 7-5 win. The Bobcats were shut out of the majority of the game, but a late ninth-inning rally kept the game close.
"We get to midnight, we flush this game, and get ready for tomorrow," Trout said. "It'll be another good battle. That's a really good quality team over there."
The final game of the series saw an even bigger rally than the one attempted in the game prior. After four and a half innings The Bobcats found themselves down in the game 8-1, with a much needed spark of intensity.
That spark came from senior infielder Justin Thompson, who lead off the bottom half of the fourth inning with a three-run home run. Texas State would go on to score 12 unanswered points, and won the game 13-9.
After the series, the Bobcats improved their record to 20-5 overall, 5-1 Sun Belt, and continues to be number one in the conference. While the Chanticleers drop to 13-9-1 overall and 2-3-1 and are ranked number eight in the Sun Belt.
Next, the Bobcats will travel to Huntsville, Texas to face the Sam Houston State Bearcats at 6:30 p.m. on March 29 at Don Sanders stadium. The game will air on ESPN+.
