Texas State football (3-8 overall, 2-5 Sun Belt) was defeated by Coastal Carolina (9-2 overall, 5-2 Sun Belt) 35-21 on Saturday.
A game that was expected to be a three-possession loss for the Bobcats slowly turned into a tight battle for most of the game.
Coastal Carolina managed to keep the Bobcats off the scoreboard for most of the first half while also adding two passing touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall. The Chanticleers went into the second quarter leading 14-0.
Just before the half, Texas State found some offense. With 6:27 left to play in the first half, the Bobcats entered the board with a 10-play 75-yard drive that was capped off by a one-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore running back Jahmyl Jeter, making the game 14-7.
With just 23 seconds left on the clock before half, Texas State tied the game 14-14 with a 54-yard rushing touchdown play by senior running back Calvin Hill.
Out of the half, Coastal Carolina jumped right back on top with a four-play 62-yard drive that ended with a 52-yard touchdown reception from senior wide receiver Kameron Brown making the game 21-14 early in the third quarter.
The Bobcats struck right back, tying the game up 21-21 with a four-play 64-yard drive of their own which was capped off by a 38-yard touchdown reception caught by junior wide receiver Marcel Barbee.
Texas State did not score again for the remainder of the game. Coastal Carolina, however, was able to add two passing touchdowns by McCall, ending the game 35-21.
The Texas State secondary couldn't seem to figure out Coastal Carolina's passing attack giving up a total of 319 yards and five touchdowns through the air.
With just his third start for Texas State this season, junior quarterback Tyler Vitt finished 13-26 passing with 106 total yards and one passing touchdown.
The Bobcats’ leading rusher was Hill with one hundred yards and one touchdown.
The Bobcats will take on Arkansas State to finish off their 2021 season at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The game will stream on ESPN+.
