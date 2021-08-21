Texas State released its 2021 Security and Fire Safety Report which includes campus crime statistics for the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses between 2018-2020.
The Clery Act requires higher education institutions to release an annual report documenting its crime statistics to students and employees by Oct. 1. Texas State's 2021 report of its San Marcos campus includes 55 rapes, 19 instances of aggravated assault, 34 cases of dating violence and five hate crimes.
The report is put together by the university's Clery Act Compliance Committee which includes members from the University Police Department, Environmental Health, Safety and Risk Management, the Division of Student Affairs, Human Resources, Department of Athletics, Institutional Compliance and Ethics and the Division of Academic Affairs.
In previous years, Texas State misreported its campus crime statistics and was investigated by the U.S. Department of Education. As part of the investigation, the DOE evaluated the university's compliance with the Clery Act through an off-site campus crime program.
The University Star is examining the 2021 Clery Act report and will provide updates with more information and sources as they become available.
