As part of its initiative to establish additional student financial support programs, implement camps improvements and promote academic retention, Texas State has launched NEXT IS NOW, it's largest fundraising campaign ever.
Texas State aims to raise $250 million which will be allocated toward becoming a Tier 1 research institution, increasing undergraduate student scholarships, building a new music department and additional campus support programs. The campaign has raised $172 million from gifts and pledges since it silently started in 2014.
During its silent stage, the campaign raised over $90 million in student scholarships and fellowships, funded 11 endowed faculty positions, allocated $10 million to facilities and programs for student-athletes and invested $26.9 million into renovation of nine facilities on both the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses.
The university expects to achieve additional advancements now that the campaign has started.
"Texas State attracts hardworking, creative, daring and determined students," Texas State President Denise Trauth said. "They are the present and future face of Texas. We are not just fundraising for an institution; we are rallying support for the people who call Texas State home – the promising students, the inspiring faculty, the innovative researchers, the competitive student-athletes and so many more."
NEXT IS NOW will be paired with the university's overall strategic plan and will highlight four categories of focus: student support, teaching and research, campus renovations and athletics. As of now, $94 million has gone toward scholarships and student enrichment programs, $39 million to academics, $27 million for campus construction and renovation and $12 million to athletics.
Now that the campaign has officially launched, funds raised aim to construct a new music building with 600 students and more than 80 faculty capacity. The campaign also promotes the renovation of The Meadows Center to update water and environment capabilities to maintain studies regarding climate change and conservation science. The Round Rock campus will have additional equipment provided to sustain its health professional programs.
Other funded projects will be for Live Oak Hall, a Student Success Center in McCoy College of Business, a Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and renovations to the Bobcat Stadium South End Zone Complex and other existing buildings space.
To become a donor for the campaign or give a gift, visit the NEXT IS NOW website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.