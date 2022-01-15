calebasberry.ulm

Texas State senior guard Caleb Asberry (5) looks for an open pass between Warhawk defenders during a game against the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 80-56.

Texas State men’s basketball (10-4 overall, 1-1 Sun Belt) looks to win back-to-back conference games as it prepares to host the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-6 overall, 3-1 Sun Belt) Saturday afternoon.

Prior to Thursday’s 80-56 win over ULM, three out of four of Texas State’s games were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The ‘Cats did not play against South Alabama, Georgia Southern and Georgia State while they dropped their conference opener 78-63 to Troy.

Four Bobcats finished with double-figure points during their win over the ULM  Warhawks on Thursday. Senior guard Caleb Asberry led the team in scoring with 19 points. Senior guard Mason Harrell, who missed the conference opener, also scored 14 points and dished out four assists. Senior guard Shelby Adams and senior forward Isiah Small added 14 and 13 points apiece.

The Ragin’ Cajuns dropped their previous game to the University of Texas at Arlington 83-73 on Thursday. Redshirt freshman forward Kobe Julien led ULL in scoring with 20 points on 8-15 shooting from the field.

The Bobcats lose the all-time series against ULL 14-5. Their last win was on Jan. 2, 2021, when the ‘Cats won 71-59 at Lafayette.

The matchup is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday at Strahan. The game will air on ESPN+.

