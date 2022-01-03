bobcat mask

In an email addressed to students and faculty on campus, Texas State President Denise Trauth announced classes will be moved temporarily online starting Jan. 18 thru Jan. 31 due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.  

Texas State campuses and offices will remain open for business, with services offered in-person or virtually.

Alkek Library, transportation services, residence halls, dining services, recreation centers, the LBJ Student Center and the Student Health Center will continue to be available.

Resident halls will continue to have students move in as previously scheduled however, students will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. All university sponsored events and activities will be moved online or postponed as well. 

In her email, Trauth stressed the importance of wearing a mask, getting tested for COVID-19 and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. 

“It is critical that we all follow the steps we know protect us from COVID-19. While the university cannot mandate actions, I strongly encourage you to be vigilant about wearing a mask, social distancing as much as possible, test regularly, and get vaccinated and boosted,” Trauth said. 

For information about contact tracing visit the Texas State Bobcat Trace website.

