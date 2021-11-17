Texas State has selected Matthew Carmichael as the next director and chief of the University Police Department.
Carmichael will assume the position on Jan. 10, 2022. He joins Texas State's UPD following the June 2021 resignation of Chief Laurie Clouse and Captain James Dixon's interim term.
Carmichael has 37 years of law enforcement experience, with 19 years of experience leading university police departments. He has served as the chief of police at the University of Oregon since 2016.
Prior to his role at the University of Oregon, Carmichael led the University of California, Davis' police department between November 2011 to September 2016. He joined UC Davis in 2002 as a lieutenant.
Carmichael began his law enforcement career in 1985 at the Pinole Police Department in Pinole, California.
He graduated from Union Institute & University with a bachelor's in criminal justice management. Carmichael holds an associate's degree in administration of justice from Napa Valley College.
