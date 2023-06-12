Texas State offers multiple health and wellness resources around campus that provide students with positive quality care, creating changes in their environment and practices that interfere with personal comfort and increasing opportunities for students to make choices that positively affect their well-being.
These resources include the Counseling Center, the Student Health Center and the Student Recreational Center. Each facility has its own unique visions and goals that hope to benefit students as they navigate through college transitions and other personal life experiences.
The Counseling Center
The Counseling Center provides mental health and prevention service in order to create an overall success of the student community.
"We work with students on issues such as anxiety, depression, relationship issues [and] stress," Richard Martinez, a counseling psychologist at the Counseling Center, said.
In the world of counseling, there's no one certain way to overcome a situation. Martinez describes the different methods in accomplishing their personal goals.
"We have individual therapy, we do group counseling," Martinez said. "We have a bunch of programs and workshops on topics such as mindfulness and emotional intelligence."
The feedback received from students that have attempted to utilize the Counseling Center to assist with personal struggles has been positive, according to Martinez.
"Students have told me that they've really enjoyed how practical like the coping skills are, because it really gives you solid advice and strategies to try to help cope with some of the most common concerns and issues that students are experiencing," Martinez said.
When a student has never had an experience with a mental health professional, having their introduction at the Counseling Center can be therapeutic and create a safe space to open up.
"Students are often times surprised with, you know, how much they can open up and trust us and help to identify goals and work towards those over a relatively brief time, we can make pretty significant progress," Martinez said.
The Counseling Center is located in the LBJ Student Center on the fifth floor in room 5-4.1. A second location is at the Round Rock Campus where counselors see students by appointment only.
For more information on the Counseling Center and to schedule an appointment, visit www.counseling.txst.edu/.
The Student Health Center
According to The Student Health Center website, the center is built on teamwork in hopes of providing public health to the campus community and accessible, inclusive health and wellness services that support the academic and personal success of students.
These services are beneficial for students who have not acquired health insurance and for students seeking a low-cost coverage with affordable prices and a university-endorsed student health insurance plan.
The Health Center provides primary care, urgent care, sexual and reproductive health, mental health, sports medicine, transgender care and travel health services to all university students. It consists of experienced physicians and nurse practitioners with services being made my appointment.
The Student Health Center includes three different locations: two in San Marcos and one in Round Rock.
The Student Recreational Center
The Recreational Center facilitates most physical equipment needs and amenities. These include, but are not limited to, swimming pools, a climbing center, fitness classes and free weights.
"It's like a communal space," James Bedwell, a geography sophomore, said. "It's a great place to meet new people because there's always quite a few people there. And it's just an open space that makes it easy to talk to people because you're all there for the same purpose."
The Recreational Center is located on campus with some activities at Sewell Park and the sports fields.
"The reason for the Rec Center is definitely to improve student fitness and for athletes to keep them in shape and generally give a good community space," Bedwell said.
One of the goals the faculty and staff desire is the improvement of health and wellness in the community, and in hopes The Rec will help better that.
"If you're not taking care of yourself, you're not happy. You're not taking care of your health," Bedwell said.
For more information on the Student Recreational Center, visit their website.
