A tornado touched down in Round Rock on Monday, March 21, causing severe damages to local buildings, homes and vehicles.
According to the City of Round Rock, no fatalities or major injuries were reported.
While the Texas State Round Rock campus experienced short-lived power outages, the issue has been resolved, and no noticeable damages were sustained. However, the University is providing resources and support services to any Bobcats who were impacted by the storm.
Students may find support services and emergency financial assistance through the Compassion Advocacy Resources and Education (CARE) Center run by the Dean of Students. The CARE Center's Round Rock Area Community Resources page also details local services in the community.
In an email addressed to University students, faculty and staff Tuesday evening, President Trauth expressed support for those affected.
"On behalf of the entire university community, we stand with our fellow Texans during this difficult time. We are incredibly grateful to all the first responders, emergency personnel, and utility maintenance teams who have worked tirelessly to help our communities recover and begin to rebuild," Trauth said.
The University also recommends students sign up for Rave Alerts from Texas State and alerts from Warn Central Texas to receive timely warnings and updates about emergency situations.
The City of Round Rock will continue to provide updates on the storm through its Facebook and Twitter.
