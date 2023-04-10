Students, alumni and Bobcat community members gathered on Thursday for the Student Foundation's Bobcat Pause Memorial Service to remember the students, faculty, staff and retirees who died in the last year.
The Student Foundation opened LBJ Student Center Ballroom, with three walls lined with tables covered in the photos and memorabilia of the memorialized Bobcats. Before the service, the Student Foundation offered refreshments and time to socialize.
"As we gather here today with families and friends, it is our hope that we are able to console one another as we reflect on and cherish the memories of our fellow Bobcats who have passed away this year," Christian Torres, Student Foundation representative, said.
After the opening speech, the Student Foundation played a slideshow that presented the name and photograph of each of the 42 deceased honorees.
"Each of the students, faculty members and staff members that we honor here today made on impact on Texas State. They are all part of the fabric of our community and they will remain so," Texas State President Kelly Damphousse said.
After a brief performance by the Texas State University Singers, the names of those being honored were called. For each deceased Bobcat being honored, a single white rose was gifted to their friends, family or other loved ones who attended the ceremony.
Torres extended thanks from the Student Foundation to the memorial service attendees.
"We are thankful for each of you and your attendance tonight at Bobcat Pause Memorial Service, we greatly appreciate this opportunity you've given us to reflect on the impact your loved ones have had on the Texas State community," Torres said.
A complete list of the Bobcats honored this year can be found here on the Student Foundation's website.
