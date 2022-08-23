Texas State reported its first known case of monkeypox Tuesday morning in an email sent to faculty, staff and students.
The individual who tested positive lives off campus and will remain in isolation until their rash heals and they are no longer contagious.
The announcement comes one week after Hays County reported its first two confirmed cases of monkeypox on August 12 and two days into the fall semester.
According to the email, the Hays County Local Public Health Department will conduct a case investigation and assist in identifying and contacting close contacts of the positive case at Texas State.
Monkeypox transmission occurs through close personal contact, including direct contact with monkeypox rash, scabs and bodily fluids of a person with monkeypox. Contact with respiratory secretions during intimate contact as well as touching surfaces that have been used by a person with monkeypox are also ways in which the disease spreads.
According to the CDC, anyone can contract monkeypox, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.
For additional information about monkeypox, visit the Hays County Local Health Department Monkeypox Information Hub or the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.
The University Star will continue to update this story as details develop.
