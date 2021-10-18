In its final road game of the season, Texas State soccer (7-6-2 overall, 4-4-1 Sun Belt) traveled to The Bayou State to take on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (6-8-2 overall, 3-3-2 Sun Belt), ending with both teams picking up a point in a 1-1 draw after two overtime periods on Oct. 17.
With this match, the Bobcats remain in fifth place on the Sun Belt table with 13 points, one spot shy of securing a bye in the first round of the conference tournament beginning Nov. 1.
The first half was incredibly evenly matched. Both teams came out of the gates a little sloppy, giving away possession and making errant passes. Quickly though, both teams got their legs under them and began exchanging attacks.
The Ragin’ Cajuns had slightly more poise to their attacks in the early going, being awarded two corner kicks in the first nine minutes. The second corner resulted in a goal for Louisiana as freshman defender/midfielder Ruthny Mathurin, a member of the Haitian national team, perfectly delivered the corner in front of the net for a flying freshman defender Carol Rodriguez, who headed the ball in, putting Louisiana up 1-0 in the 10th minute.
The Bobcats were quick to respond, leveling the score at 1-1 in the 13th minute. The goal came to be after freshman forward Zoe Junior attacked down the left wing, firing off a shot from distance that bounced off the crossbar. With the ULL goalkeeper out of position, senior midfielder Hannah Solano was there for the rebound and put the ball in the net to tie the game.
For the majority of time remaining in the half, the teams traded attacks, with the Ragin’ Cajuns holding a slight advantage.
Louisiana managed to scare Texas State in the closing minutes as the Bobcats committed a handball after a corner kick by the Ragin’ Cajuns resulted in a penalty. Mathurin was selected to take the shot, delivering it to the left side but sophomore goalkeeper Beth Agee picked up the flight of the ball early coming up with the huge save.
44' @BethA_GKDT_01 comes up big with a penalty kick save to keep the match knotted 1-1!!! #EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/EuKOig3uZ6— Texas State Soccer (@TXStateSoccer) October 17, 2021
After a competitive half of soccer, the teams retired for halftime tied 1-1. Statistically, the teams were very even except for in shots where Louisiana held an 8-5 advantage. However, the Bobcats were more accurate with their shooting with a 3-2 advantage.
The second half was very slow-paced in the opening minutes as each team toned back their attacks, opting for a more defensive approach. Through the first 25 minutes of the half, ULL had three shots, none of which on target, while Texas State only got off one shot that was saved by sophomore goalkeeper Libby Harper.
At this point of the match, both teams became much more aggressive and physical resulting in several fouls, including a yellow card on junior midfielder Bailey Peschel of Texas State.
The match went into overtime with the score still tied after 90 minutes of regulation time.
The teams came out strong in the first overtime period. Louisiana had two shots in the 93rd minute, one of which was blocked by the Texas State defender while the other went wide of goal. Texas State did not have any shots in the period.
After 10 minutes and no goals by either team, the match went into the second overtime. Fatigue began to affect each team as they struggled to secure the all-important golden goal to win the match. Louisiana had the lone shot of the period but failed to connect with the goal.
After a grueling 110 minutes, the lead official blew his whistle, signaling the end of the match and a 1-1 draw.
Texas State will take on the University of Louisiana at Monroe (10-3-1 overall, 3-3-1 Sun Belt), currently in seventh place, for its final game of the regular season on Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. The match will be played at home and will serve as the senior day game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.