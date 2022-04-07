upd_JL_June 26, 2017

 

Content warning: This article contains discussion of a hate crime. 

A Texas State student reported a hate crime to University Police Department after an unknown male attempted to remove her hijab while she was walking on Bobcat Trail, police say. 

The victim issued the report on April 6 and the incident occurred on March 31. 

According to police, the male made derogatory comments toward the victim related to his perceived notions of the victim's religious and national origin status. The suspect was described to be a white male in his early-to-mid 20's with medium brown hair and a high and tight haircut. He had no facial hair, tattoos or piercings, police say. 

The University Star will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

Students are encouraged to report any suspicious or criminal activity to UPD by calling 9-1-1 or 512-245-2805 for non-emergency situations on campus. 

